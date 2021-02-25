Catholic World News

Cardinal prays on CNN program marking 500,000 Covid deaths in US

February 25, 2021

» Continue to this story on CNS

CWN Editor's Note: “Let us now open our hearts to recall those who have died from the coronavirus,” Cardinal Wilton Gregory prayed. “Strengthen those families and friends who remain behind, to comfort one another and to wipe the tears from our eyes. . . .”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!