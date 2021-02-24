Catholic World News

Pope chooses new personal physician

February 24, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has chosen a new personal physician: Dr. Roberto Bernabei, a professor of internal medicine at Rome’s Catholic University of the Sacred Heart, a former president of the Italian Society of Gerontology and Geriatrics. He replaces Dr. Fabrizio Soccorsi, who died in January of Covid complications.

