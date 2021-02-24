Catholic World News

Anti-conversion laws push people to seek out more about Christianity, Bhopal bishop says

February 24, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Bhopal is the capital of the central Indian state (map), which is 91% Hindu, 7% Muslim, and only 0.3% Christian.

