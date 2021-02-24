Catholic World News

Twitter restores Irish bishop’s post on assisted suicide

February 24, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Twitter temporarily banned Bishop Kevin Doran of Elphin from posting after he tweeted the following: “There is dignity in dying. As a priest, I am privileged to witness it often. Assisted suicide, where it is practiced, is not an expression of freedom or dignity, but of the failure of a society to accompany people on their ‘way of the cross.’”

