Malaysian bishops oppose deportation of Myanmar refugees

February 24, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “At a time of grave political uncertainty in Myanmar, our faith tells us that we cannot remain silent and be complicit to this action towards those who have fled due to a grave humanitarian crisis,” Malaysia’s bishops said in their statement.

