Catholic development agencies urge G20 to cancel debts, offer assistance to poor nations

February 24, 2021

» Continue to this story on CIDSE

CWN Editor's Note: CIDSE (Coopération Internationale pour le Développement et la Solidarité) is a network of Catholic development agencies, most of them European.

