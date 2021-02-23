Catholic World News

Human rights must have objective basis, Vatican official tells UN

February 23, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The UN needs to “rediscover the foundation of human rights,” the Vatican’s top foreign-policy official said in a video message to the UN Human Rights Council. Archbishop Paul Gallagher remarked that the Universal Declaration of Human Rights is based on a shared recognition of inherent human dignity. Without that basic understanding, he said, countries are apt to recognize “rights devoid of values,” or “to create so-called ‘new’ rights that lack an objective foundation.”

