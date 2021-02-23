Catholic World News

Vatican diplomat calls for renewed commitment to multilateralism

February 23, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “The Holy See considers environmental, development and security agendas as interconnected,” Archbishop Ivan Jurkovic, Permanent Observer of the Holy See to the United Nations and Other International Organizations in Geneva, said on February 22, at a meeting of the UN Conference on Trade and Development. “What is urgently needed is a frank assessment of the multilateral crisis with the aim of renewing the principles of multilateralism in light of the numerous challenges we are now facing.”

