Religious superior failed to tell other dioceses that priest had been banned from ministry

February 23, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Father Joseph Jablonski, a priest of the Missionaries of the Sacred Heart, was banned from ministry in the Diocese of San Bernardino in 2014 because of words to a boy that “amounted to sexual abuse”; the diocese reported the incident to law enforcement. The priest then worked in three Illinois dioceses because “the provincial at the time didn’t feel any obligation to contact any other diocese.”

