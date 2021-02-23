Catholic World News

Irish archbishops appeal to prime minister to allow some return to worship

February 23, 2021

» Continue to this story on Irish Times

CWN Editor's Note: According to the report, Prime Minister Micheál Martin “said the concerns raised at the meeting would be given consideration, and it was agreed to maintain dialogue as the Covid-19 situation evolves.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!