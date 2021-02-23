Catholic World News

Norwegian bishop celebrates Ash Wednesday Mass in the snow

February 23, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Because Norway has placed a 10-person limit on indoor worship, Bishop Erik Varden of Trondheim celebrated Mass in the snow on Ash Wednesday to allow more of the faithful to participate.

