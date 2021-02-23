Catholic World News

Court prohibits enforcement of South Carolina’s new fetal heartbeat law

February 23, 2021

Continue to this story on Religion Clause

CWN Editor's Note: The bill passed by 74-39 and 30-13 margins in the state house and senate before Gov. Henry McMaster signed it into law.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

