Pro-lifers oppose Biden choice for Cabinet seat

February 22, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Pro-life activists are rallying opposition to the nomination of Xavier Becerra, the attorney general of California, to head the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) in the Biden administration. Roger Severino, the former head of the HHS civil-rights division, pointed out that his office twice cited Becerra for violating federal freedom-of-conscience laws.

