US bishops’ president urges prayer, support for those suffering from storms

February 22, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “In our Lenten almsgiving, let us find concrete ways to help our brothers and sisters,” said Archbishop José Gomez of Los Angeles. “I entrust those who are suffering to the Immaculate Heart of our Blessed Mother Mary.”

