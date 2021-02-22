Catholic World News

Belgian Catholics contest 15-person limit in one of world’s biggest churches

February 22, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “Here, more than in any other building in Belgium, this law is an incredible absurdity,” Father Marc Leroy of the National Basilica of the Sacred Heart in Koekelberg.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

