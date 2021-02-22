Catholic World News

Members of Curia begin private Lenten retreat

February 22, 2021

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: “In view of the persistence of the current health emergency, this year it will not be possible to experience the Spiritual Exercises of the Roman Curia in community at the Casa Divin Maestro in Ariccia,” according to a Vatican statement. The Pope invite member of the Curia “to make their own personal arrangements to withdraw in prayer, from the afternoon of Sunday 21 to Friday 26 February.” The Pope will not hold his Wednesday general audience during the week of the retreat.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!