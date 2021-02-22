Catholic World News

‘Let us think of the desert’: Pope Francis reflects on Christ’s temptation

February 22, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “We must be aware of the presence of this astute enemy, who seeks our eternal condemnation, our failure, and prepare to defend ourselves against him and to combat him,” Pope Francis said in his Angelus address (video) on the First Sunday of Lent. “The grace of God assures us, with faith, prayer and penance, of our victory over the enemy.”

