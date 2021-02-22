Catholic World News

Pope accepts Cardinal Sarah’s resignation

February 22, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: In November 2014, Pope Francis appointed Cardinal Robert Sarah to a five-year term as Prefect of the Congregation for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments. In accord with the apostolic constitution Pastor Bonus, Cardinal Sarah submitted his resignation in June 2020, when he turned 75. Pope Francis has not named a successor.

