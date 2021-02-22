Catholic World News

8 beatification causes advance

February 22, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has approved a decree recognizing a miracle attributed to the intercession of Venerable Armida Barelli (1882-1952), paving the way for her beatification. The Pope also recognized the heroic virtues of two priests, four religious sisters, and a laywoman, all of whom may now be honored as venerable. One of the priests is Father Ignatius Spencer, great-uncle of Winston Churchill and great-great-great-uncle of Princess Diana of Wales.

