New Asia-Oceania Church network pursues sustainable common home

February 22, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The River Above Asia and Oceania Ecclesial Network (RAOEN) is similar to the Pan-Amazonian Ecclesial Network (REPAM), which was founded in 2014 and played an important part in the Special Assembly of the Synod of Bishops for the Pan-Amazon Region (2019).

