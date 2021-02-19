Catholic World News

Chinese officials move to demolish Catholic church

February 19, 2021

» Continue to this story on AsiaNews

CWN Editor's Note: Government officials in Xinjiang, China have announced plans to raze the Sacred Heart church, although it was built in 2000 with permission from all relevant public agencies. Although no reason for the demolition has been given, local Catholics assume the government wants to expand the commercial use of the land. Two years ago, religious-affairs officials removed statues, domes, towers, and a cross from the building as part of a “sinicization” campaign.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!