Texas archbishop dispenses faithful from Lenten fast, citing storm shortages

February 19, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Gustavo Garcia-Siller of San Antonio, Texas, has dispensed the faithful from fasting and abstinence on Ash Wednesday and Lenten Fridays, noting that many Texas residents are living without electricity and water, and may need to eat whatever the have available until power is restored.

