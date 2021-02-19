Catholic World News

Catholic leaders call on President Biden to rescue reeling Puerto Rico

February 19, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “Assistance is urgently needed,” said Archbishop Roberto González Nieves of San Juan. “I would also emphasize the people of Puerto Rico are religious by definition. And that religiosity gives one the strength to live through these very tragic situations with a sense of hope.”

