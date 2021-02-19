Catholic World News
Notre Dame limits on-campus activities amid Covid spike
February 19, 2021
» Continue to this story on South Bend Tribune
CWN Editor's Note: There are an estimated 366 active cases at the university.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
