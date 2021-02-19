Catholic World News

Founder defies Vatican order to leave ecumenical community

February 19, 2021

» Continue to this story on National Catholic Register

CWN Editor's Note: Enzo Bianchi, a Catholic layman, founded the Monastery of Bose in 1965. The report on Bianchi’s disobedience follows an earlier report that Bianchi would leave the community; both reports were based on statements from the community.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!