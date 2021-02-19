Catholic World News

USCCB releases ‘Beauty Heals’ videos in response to vandalism of churches

February 19, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “The recent vandalism of churches and their sacred art gives us the opportunity to bear witness to our hope in the Lord whose beauty is revealed on the Cross,” according to the USCCB. “Beauty Heals invites us to learn about works of devotional art significant to local churches and how they inspire Catholics to live beautifully.” Bishop Michael Burbidge of Arlington and Archbishop Joseph Kurtz of Louisville have recorded the first two videos.

