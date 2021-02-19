Catholic World News

Patriarchs, other Christian leaders appeal to President Biden to end sanctions against Syria

February 19, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Among the signatories of the appeal were the Melkite Greek Catholic, Syriac Catholic, and Syriac Orthodox patriarchs, and the president of the Hungarian bishops’ conference.

