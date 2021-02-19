Catholic World News

Belgium, Netherlands see rapid rise in euthanasia and assisted suicide cases

February 19, 2021

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: In 2019, there were 2,656 victims of euthanasia and assisted suicide in Belgium, and 6,361 in the Netherlands.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!