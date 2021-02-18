Catholic World News

Maine bishop protests restrictions on church attendance

February 18, 2021

» Continue to this story on WGME

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Robert Deely of Portland has said that new emergency orders issued by Maine’s Governor Janet Mills are “unacceptable.” The orders restrict the size of a church congregation to five people per 1,000 square feet. (The previous emergency rule had limited congregations to 50, regardless of church size.) Bishop Deely said the new rule “provides no real advance,” and urged the governor to follow other states in allowing churches to fill 50% or at least 25% of their available capacity.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!