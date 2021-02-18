Catholic World News

India: police probe mysterious death of nun

February 18, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “India has witnessed more than 20 such mysterious deaths of nuns in the past three decades,” according to the report. “Most cases were dismissed as suicide without any serious investigation.”

