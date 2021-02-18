Catholic World News

Delayed Legion of Christ extortion trial goes ahead in Italy

February 18, 2021

Continue to this story on AP

CWN Editor's Note: “Priests and lawyers of the Legion of Christ Catholic religious order are accused of offering to pay the family of a sexual abuse victim to lie to prosecutors” in 2013, according to the report.

