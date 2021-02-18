Catholic World News

Quebec court rules in favor of Hasidic Jewish community, loosens lockdown restrictions

February 18, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The plaintiffs “successfully argued the 10-person limit per synagogue was unacceptable and violated freedom of religion,” according to the report. Under the loosened restrictions, “a maximum of 10 people may congregate in each room of a house of worship, as long as each has a separate entrance or access to the street.”

