Catholic World News

‘Catholic bioethics needs to be reoriented and revivified,’ new pontifical academy member says

February 18, 2021

» Continue to this story on The Observer (Notre Dame)

CWN Editor's Note: M. Therese Lysaught, a Loyola University Chicago medical ethicist, was appointed to the Pontifical Academy for Life in December. Lysaught called on Catholic bioethicists to “move the table” and consider questions from the point of view of the marginalized; she added, “Where is the conversation about Catholic complicity with racism?”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!