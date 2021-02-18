Catholic World News

New Italian prime minister cites Pope in 1st parliamentary address

February 18, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis named Mario Draghi, formerly president of the European Central Bank, a member of the Pontifical Academy for Social Sciences in July 2020. The new prime minister, who assumed office on February 13, called for national unity and sweeping economic changes.

