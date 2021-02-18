Catholic World News

EU bishops’ commission highlights plight of migrants, asylum seekers

February 18, 2021

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: The virtual event, entitled “Human Dignity and Resilience: Migrants and Hosting Communities,” was organized by the Commission of the Bishops’ Conferences of the EU and the Community of Sant’Egidio.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!