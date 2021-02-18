Catholic World News

Lent is a time to be brothers and be in dialogue, Pope says in message to Brazil’s Christians

February 18, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: On Ash Wednesday, the Brazilian Bishops’ Conference and the National Council of Christian Churches began their joint Ecumenical Fraternity Campaign; its theme is “Fraternity and Dialogue: Commitment of Love.”

