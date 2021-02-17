Catholic World News

South Sudan: bishop says church services will continue despite ban

February 17, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop James Deng of Makuac, South Sudan, has said that he will continue to authorize the public celebration of Sunday Mass, despite an emergency ban on all public meetings. Public officials have threatened sanctions on churches that violate the ban. But Bishop Deng remarks: “I see no reason why churches should be closed when meeting places like markets are always overcrowded.”

