9th Circuit rejects church’s challenge to California county’s Covid restrictions

February 17, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The court ruled that the ban on indoor worship in Santa Clara County (map) is constitutional because it “applies equally to all indoor gatherings of any kind or type, whether public or private, religious or secular. The Directive, which appears to affect far more activities than most other jurisdictions’ health measures, does not single out houses of worship for worse treatment than secular activities.”

