Michigan priest responds following criticism of homily

February 17, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “My mentioning of specific political representatives or administrations was inappropriate,” Father Mitchel Roman said after local criticism of a homily on homosexuality. The priest said it is important to preach “in a manner that sows love within the context of truth and Catholic teaching.”

