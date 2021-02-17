Catholic World News

Colombians welcome Pope’s praise of efforts to protect Venezuelan migrants

February 17, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: At the conclusion of his February 14 Angelus address, Pope Francis thanked Colombia’s government “for implementing the temporary protection statute for Venezuelan migrants present in that country, fostering welcoming, protecting and integrating. It is not a super wealthy, developed country that is doing this. . . . Thank you to Columbia. Thank you!”

