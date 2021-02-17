Catholic World News

Rocket attack strikes Erbil, less than 3 weeks before papal visit

February 17, 2021

» Continue to this story on CNN

CWN Editor's Note: On March 7, during his apostolic journey to Iraq, Pope Francis is scheduled to visit Erbil, a city of 2 million that is the capital of Iraqi Kurdistan (map).

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!