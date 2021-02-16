Catholic World News

New Chinese rules on appointing bishops omit Vatican role

February 16, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: New rules for religious groups in China, due to take effect on May 1, stipulate that Catholic bishops will be “approved and consecrated by the Chinese Catholic Bishops’ Conference.” The rules do not mention any Vatican involvement in episcopal appointments. The Vatican has not disclosed the details of a 2018 agreement with Beijing, which was recently renewed, on the appointment of bishops.

