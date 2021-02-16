Catholic World News

Papal well-wishes for Vatican Radio’s 90th anniversary

February 16, 2021

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: “Strive ahead with courage and creativity in speaking to the world, and thus build up a type of communication capable of helping us see the truth of things,” Pope Francis said in his message.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!