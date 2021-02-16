Catholic World News

Priests accused of abuse increasingly use defamation lawsuits to fight allegations

February 16, 2021

» Continue to this story on NorthJersey.com

CWN Editor's Note: The article examines cases in New Jersey, Buffalo, and Detroit, where Father Eduard Perrone won a defamation suit against a detective.

