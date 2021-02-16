Catholic World News

German parliamentary commission sees Cologne Catholic abuse probe as cover-up

February 16, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Rainer Woelki “has sworn to publish a second report compiled by a Cologne lawyer on March 18, with his office rebuffing calls to release the original” report, which was completed in October.

