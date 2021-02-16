Catholic World News

Ending impasse, Pope appoints Opus Dei priest to lead Swiss diocese

February 16, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: In November, the canons of the Diocese of Chur reportedly rejected the Pope’s terna of candidates for being too progressive; at the top of the list was Msgr. Joseph Bonnemain, a 72-year-old Opus Dei priest reportedly rejected for being too old and for his “ideological evolution.” On February 15, Pope Francis appointed Msgr. Bonnemain as bishop of Chur. The Pontiff also accepted the resignation of Auxiliary Bishop Marian Eleganti, 65, who criticized the Pope as the McCarrick scandal broke.

