Catholic World News

Vatican officials urge consecrated men and women to place Fratelli Tutti at the center of their lives

February 16, 2021

» Continue to this story on Herald

CWN Editor's Note: In a recent letter published in English by Malaysia’s Catholic newspaper, the prefect and secretary of the Congregation for Institutes of Consecrated Life and Societies of Apostolic Life wrote, “Consecrated men and women in religious, monastic and contemplative institutes, in secular institutes and new institutes, members of the order of virgins, hermits, members of societies of apostolic life, we ask all of you to place this Encyclical at the center of your life, formation and mission.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!