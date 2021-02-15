Catholic World News

Reflecting on healing of leper, Pope stresses God’s ‘nearness, compassion, and tenderness’

February 15, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: During his February 14 Sunday Angelus address (video), Pope Francis said that in the healing of the leper (Mark 1:40-45), “we can see two ‘transgressions’ that intersect: the transgression of the leper who draws near to Jesus, and should not have done so; and Jesus who, moved with compassion, touches him compassionately to heal him . . . Jesus reveals that God, who is not indifferent, does not keep himself at a ‘safe distance.’”

