Catholic World News

Canadian health officials seek permission to arrest Christians resisting lockdown

February 12, 2021

» Continue to this story on CBC

CWN Editor's Note: Provincial health officials in British Columbia are seeking a court order allowing them to arrest leaders of Protestant churches that are resisting lockdown orders. The authorities have sought permission to arrest anyone who is suspected of planning to attend a church service.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!