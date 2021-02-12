Catholic World News

Pope’s message for Lent: focus on theological virtues

February 12, 2021

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: “Lent is a time for believing,” Pope Francis writes in his annual message for Lent, which was made public on February 12. The papal message concentrates on the three theological virtues, urging Catholics to “renew our faith, draw from the living waters of hope, and receive with open hearts the love of God.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!